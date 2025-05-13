Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Trimmed by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

