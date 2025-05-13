OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 4.5%

ORCL stock opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.