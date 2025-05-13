WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

