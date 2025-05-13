Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,284 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $137,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,233,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,360,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 56,467.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,692,000 after buying an additional 1,096,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $454.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.87 and a 200-day moving average of $448.04. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

