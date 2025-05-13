Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RYAN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

RYAN opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,750,000 after acquiring an additional 390,924 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,784,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

