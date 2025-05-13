Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Boston Partners raised its position in Koppers by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Koppers by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.