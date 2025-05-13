OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,948.32. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

