BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

ENPH opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

