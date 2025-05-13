Bitcicoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $153,093.54 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $942,818.70 and approximately $153,093.54 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,695.77 or 0.99957474 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,795.48 or 0.99089633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.