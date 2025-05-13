Verum Coin (VERUM) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Verum Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,982.90 or 0.01911414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verum Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.86 million and $67,976.30 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,695.77 or 0.99957474 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,795.48 or 0.99089633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin launched on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 8,138,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,617 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 8,135,350 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 1,972.9175636 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $66,691.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

