Optimism (OP) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $353.45 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,657,120,774 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
