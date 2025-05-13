Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DEO stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

