TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

