Moore Capital Management LP Invests $4.42 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 1,176.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 4.6%

AMETEK stock opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.