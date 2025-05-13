Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,824,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 10.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,600.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

