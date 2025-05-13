Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $32,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:ALSN opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

