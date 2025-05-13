Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $232.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.04.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

