Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes $4.96 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

