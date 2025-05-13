McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 7.4%

NKE opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.