Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.