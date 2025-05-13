Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558,693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $102,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.