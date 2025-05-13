Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,800 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after purchasing an additional 348,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

