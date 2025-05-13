Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAD stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

