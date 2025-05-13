Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 2nd

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NMZ opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

