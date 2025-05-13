Zions Bancorporation, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,989 shares of company stock worth $1,853,080 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

