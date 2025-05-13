Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

