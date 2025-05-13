Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
