Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 2nd

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NXN opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

