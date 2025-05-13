Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NNY opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

