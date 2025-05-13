Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 9,650 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

