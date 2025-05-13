Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.