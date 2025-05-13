Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.63 million. Fortrea updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.