Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at $962,141.49. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

