Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,900,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

