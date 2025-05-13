BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

BioVie Trading Up 2.7%

BIVI opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. BioVie has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Get BioVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised BioVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About BioVie

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.