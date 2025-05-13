Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

ES stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

