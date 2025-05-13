Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $750.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $565.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $458.50 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,462 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,626. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

