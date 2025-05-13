TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

FTI stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.98. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

