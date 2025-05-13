2,311 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

