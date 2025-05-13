Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Vestis accounts for 0.3% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vestis by 34.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vestis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vestis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vestis Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.



