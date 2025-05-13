Omega Fund Management LLC Sells 486,116 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Omega Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,116 shares during the period. Replimune Group comprises approximately 19.9% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 2.89% of Replimune Group worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.