Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Tenable Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

