New England Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 167,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,300,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $376.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.