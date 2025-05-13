New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 3.74% 10.06% 3.37%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Era Helium and Par Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $532,780.00 20.08 N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.74 billion 0.13 $728.64 million ($1.13) -16.25

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than New Era Helium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Era Helium and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Helium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Par Pacific 0 4 5 0 2.56

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $21.39, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than New Era Helium.

Summary

Par Pacific beats New Era Helium on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

