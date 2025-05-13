Vameon (VON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.79 Million

Vameon (VON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Vameon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vameon has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vameon has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vameon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103,429.69 or 0.99870696 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.99220002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Token Profile

Vameon was first traded on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,074,829,897 tokens. The official message board for Vameon is medium.com/@vameon69. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. Vameon’s official website is vameon.com.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 244,074,829,897.83930414 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00004861 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,192,487.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

