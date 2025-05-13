UXLINK Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $194.36 million and $74.08 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UXLINK token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,429.69 or 0.99870696 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.99220002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK was first traded on July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,956,731 tokens. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,956,731 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.47787716 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $91,476,061.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

