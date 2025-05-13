Head to Head Comparison: Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) & Its Rivals

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sunrise Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million $230,000.00 10.64 Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors $989.96 million $145.17 million 7.51

Sunrise Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust. Sunrise Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors 4829 15818 15299 467 2.31

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.06, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors -2.42% -3.46% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out -6.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.