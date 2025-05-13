Algorand Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $154.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,599,582,216 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.