América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

