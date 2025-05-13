Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 646.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

