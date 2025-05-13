Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $473.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.09 and a 200-day moving average of $481.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

